Man killed in vehicle crash on I-610 at St. Bernard Ave.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a vehicle crash that left a man dead Wednesday night.
Police responded to a crash on I-610 at St. Bernard Avenue. The driver was transported from the scene by EMS but was later pronounced dead while en route to the hospital.
NOPD is working to determine the cause of the crash.
If anyone has any information that could aid in the investigation, they are asked to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Michael Baldassaro at (504) 659-6205.
