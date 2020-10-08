Michael Thomas limited in Thursday’s practice, full Saints participation report

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints wide receiver was officially listed as limited in practice Thursday. He joins a long list of players who were limited in action for the Saints. Thomas has missed three straight games after injuring his ankle in week one.
Ryan Ramczyk (concussion), Andrus Peat (ankle), Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), Jared Cook (groin), Marcus Davenport (toe), Malcolm Jenkins (knee) and Trey Hendrickson (groin) were also listed all limited.
Janoris Jenkins (shoulder), Justin Hardee (hamstring) and Deonte Harris (hamstring) all missed practice Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.