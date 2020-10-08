NOPD: One suspect arrested, one at large in connection to City Park burglary and vandalism

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department arrested 24-year-old Pablo Amador in connection to the burglary of a historic plaque in City Park. They also obtained an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Monica Okado, who remains at large.
A search warrant was utilized for the home of Amadar, where they found the stolen plaque. The pair are suspected of burglary and causing thousands of dollars in damages to Storyland attractions in City Park at around 12:59 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4.
Both are charged with simple burglary, criminal damage to historic buildings or landmarks by defacing with graffiti and simple criminal damage to property.
NOPD was able to identify Amadar and Okada as suspects through tips from Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans.
Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the whereabouts of Monica Okada is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
