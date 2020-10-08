Shelby: Hurricane Delta Strengthening

Delta continues to strengthen as it moves across the warm Gulf waters. It is expected to regain major, Category 3 hurricane status by tonight.
Landfall is expected on Friday, and all indications at this point are that Southwest Louisiana is in the direct path. There could still be some fluctuations that would bring the storm a bit farther to the east, but the most dangerous core of Delta should remain well west of Southeast Louisiana.
Still, there is a risk of storm surge along south-facing shores, passing heavy rain, tropical storm-force winds, and a low-end risk of tornadoes Friday and Friday night. The weather will improve rapidly on Saturday morning.
