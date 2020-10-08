WATCH LIVE: Moonlight & Miracles Gala

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
On the evening of Sunday, November 1, 2020, the eighth annual Moonlight and Miracles Gala will be televised on the Fox 8 news channel from the centerfield of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
This year’s virtual event will feature compelling presentations, an online auction, Mercedes-Benz car raffle, and more. Sponsors who pledge $25,000 or more by October 16, 2020, will receive an exclusive invitation to a dinner and broadcast viewing party hosted by Dickie Brennan at Tableau restaurant.
Click here for more information on Moonlight & Miracles Gala.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.