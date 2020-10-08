WATCH LIVE: Moonlight & Miracles Gala

A virtual gala benefitting the Ochsner Cancer Institute

WATCH LIVE: Moonlight & Miracles Gala
The eighth annual Moonlight and Miracles Gala on Sunday, November 1, 2020. (Source: WVUE)
By Staff | October 8, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT - Updated October 8 at 11:16 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -

Donate HERE.

On the evening of Sunday, November 1, 2020, the eighth annual Moonlight and Miracles Gala will be televised on the Fox 8 news channel from the centerfield of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

November 1, 2020
November 1, 2020 (Source: WVUE)

This year’s virtual event will feature compelling presentations, an online auction, Mercedes-Benz car raffle, and more. Sponsors who pledge $25,000 or more by October 16, 2020, will receive an exclusive invitation to a dinner and broadcast viewing party hosted by Dickie Brennan at Tableau restaurant.

Click here for more information on Moonlight & Miracles Gala.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Click Here to report a typo.