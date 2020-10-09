Charities ready to help Hurricane Delta victims in southwest Louisiana

“In terms of the need and what we have on hand, you know, in a normal year, whatever normal is, at our Lafayette facility here, at our Harahan area facility we go through about 35 million pounds of food that’s donated to us, some of it purchased that we send out across 23 parishes. This year we are on track to do double that. We were on track to do double that even before this latest storm, so the need is pretty great,” Vise said.