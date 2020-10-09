Edna Karr gets vengeance over Catholic-Baton Rouge

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Edna Karr may have four straight Class 4A state titles but entering 2020, they had unfinished business to take care of. In Week 4 of the 2019 season, the Cougars were embarrassed by Catholic High to the tune of a 47-12 dismantling.
On Wednesday night in Baton Rouge, Brice Brown’s team jumped out to a 20-0 lead and despite a valiant CHS comeback, Karr finished the job, 34-31. An A.J. Samuel-Destyn Hill touchdown connection put the Cougars on the board first but Catholic stormed back in the second half and had the lead until Kevin Marigny’s run up the gut put Karr ahead for good.
Karr will continue to test their mettle before league play as they face John Curtis next Friday.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.