Hurricane Delta nearing landfall in Southwest Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Hurricane Delta is on the weakening trend as it approaches landfall in Southwest Louisiana Friday evening.
The storm has been downgraded to a Category 2 but still will bring a significant impact to an already devastated area of the state of Louisiana. Conditions will deteriorate all across South Louisiana through Friday afternoon into overnight tonight.
Local impacts include the chance for passing squalls with gusty winds to 50 mph and the risk for tornadoes. Most of the rain will be fast moving which should keep rainfall totals near one inch through the duration of the event.
Coastal locations can expect the highest surge Delta will bring during the overnight hours tonight. This is when high tide will coincide with strong southerly winds leading to storm surge flooding in our south facing shores and along the north shore of Lake Ponchartrain. Surge numbers could be near 4-6′ from Terrebonne Bay westward, with 2-4′ in most other locations. This includes the north shore along the Mandeville lakefront where water levels could be highest come first thing Saturday morning.
