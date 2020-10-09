Hurricane Delta nearing landfall in Southwest Louisiana

Coastal locations can expect the highest surge Delta will bring during the overnight hours tonight. This is when high tide will coincide with strong southerly winds leading to storm surge flooding in our south facing shores and along the north shore of Lake Ponchartrain. Surge numbers could be near 4-6′ from Terrebonne Bay westward, with 2-4′ in most other locations. This includes the north shore along the Mandeville lakefront where water levels could be highest come first thing Saturday morning.