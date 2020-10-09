Hurricane Delta Will Make Landfall Today

Delta remains a powerful hurricane over the Western Gulf of Mexico as it heads for the Louisiana coastline. Landfall is expected by this evening near Lake Charles.
Locally, it will get windy today with passing showers and storms. The risk for a few tornadoes will increase by the afternoon and evening as the circulation of Delta passes by to our west. A few strong squalls are possible overnight into early Saturday morning. Localized flooding could occur with any heavy bands.
Coastal surge will peak later today for east-facing shores and overnight for south-facing shores as high tides hit and wind direction shifts. Thankfully, the fast-moving nature of this storm won’t keep the water up for very long.
Any impacts from Delta will quickly pass early Saturday and the weekend looks dry after any Saturday morning rain. Stay with FOX 8 for any changes to Delta and expected impacts for Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
