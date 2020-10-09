JPSO seeking help in locating woman last seen in Laplace

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in identifying 35-year-old Jenna Quesnel, who was last seen in Laplace on Sept. 2.
Quesnel is believed to have relocated to the Metairie area on Sept. 3, according to the report.
She is described to be around 5′10″ and weighs around 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray tank top, striped shorts and a red face covering according to a surveillance photograph.
Anyone with information about Ms. Quesnel or her associates is asked to call Detective Kristian Fricke at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
