Nicondra: Delta inland in Southwest Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Hurricane Delta’s eye crossed the coast near Creole, LA in Cameron Parish around 6:00 pm Friday, October 9, 2020 giving it the new record as the 10th United States landfalling hurricane in one season. The previous record was 9 set in 1916. It is also the 4th Louisiana landfall this season tied with 2002.
National Weather Service Doppler radar imagery as well as Hurricane Hunter data and surface observations confirm the storm moved inland with winds sustained at 100 mph. It will be recorded as a category 2 storm on the Saffir Simpson Scale at landfall with a minimum pressure of 970 mb.
A monitoring tower near Lake Arthur, La just to the northeast reported a sustained wind of 77 mph and a gust to 96 mph. A National Weather Service gauge at Freshwater Canal Locks, LA reported storm surge inundation of more than 8 feet above ground level.
Delta will continue to move inland and rapidly weaken through the evening. Sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph will continue into the late night with some higher gusts. A band of storms currently moving through the region will also pose a slight tornado risk.
Parishes west of Lake Pontchartrain (St. James, Terrebonne, Lafourche) can expect the strongest winds.
Conditions will improve rapidly on Saturday with drier conditions and even some some peeking through by afternoon.
