Nicondra: Delta well inland, winds still packing a punch in Southwest Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - While Delta is weakening as it pushes deeper inland hurricane force gusts continued to effect areas across central Louisiana. The storm will push to the northeast through central Louisiana and north Mississippi becoming a tropical storm during the night.
Windy conditions across southeast Louisiana will continue into the wee hours on Saturday and then fall off quickly. Elevated surge will linger through the high tide cycle falling on Saturday as well.
After a few brief showers early conditions should rapidly improve for the rest of the weekend as dry air wraps around the southern half of Delta. Expect some spotty sunshine to break through into Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will hover in the low 90s until a front moves through later in the week.
