Nicondra: Hurricane Delta slightly weaker, but still intense as it moves inland

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Hurricane Delta’s northern eyewall began to push inland just before the 4:00 pm hour. The storm is seeing some weakening as expected over the cooler near shore waters. At 4 pm the top wind speeds were set at 105 mph which is a weaker Category 2.
The digging trough forcing the storm north also created the expected wind shear. The interaction with that trough is also drawing the more intense storm activity to the west side. The highest storm surge remains to the NE of the landfall.
Storm surge flooding on southern and east facing shores will continue through Saturday morning with high tides mostly during the overnight and wee hours of the morning.
Expect consistent winds in the 30 to 40 mph range across the entire area with some higher gusts. A band of heavy rain will push through Southeast Louisiana late evening into the overnight. We also remain under a threat of an isolated tornado.
The western parishes of St. James, Terrebonne and Lafourche have the best chance of seeing higher winds in the 40 to 50 mph range with gusts above 60 mph.
The storm is a fast mover and conditions will rapidly improve through Saturday afternoon into the evening.
