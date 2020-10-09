NOLA Public School students in 5th -12th grades to return to school beginning Monday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - NOLA Public School students in grades 5th -12th will be allowed to return to on-campus learning beginning Monday, October 12.
Dr. Henderson Lewis, Superintendent of NOLA Public Schools, says the decision was made after the success of the return of students in grades Kindergarten through 4th grade.
Schools will reach out to parents for their individual return dates for school and schedules.
To ensure the safety of teachers, staff and students, Lewis says some schools have made COVID-19 testing available on campus if they begin to experience some symptoms.
Until today, NOLA Public School students have been using virtual learning since March due to the coronavirus outbreak.
