NOPD investigating shooting in Central City

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Central City that has left a man injured.
Around 10:30 p.m. police say a man arrived at a local hospital by private conveyance with a gunshot wound to his arm.
Through their investigation, NOPD was able to determine that the shooting occurred near the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Robert C. Blake Drive.
Police are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.