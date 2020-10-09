NOPD responds to city’s plan for employee furlough days

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department released a statement Friday regarding the city’s decision to have city employees take furlough days.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced that all city employees would be required to take one furlough day per pay period through the end of the year.
Superintendent Shaun Ferguson stated, “It’s a sacrifice, but nothing we can’t handle. I can assure you; there will be no reduction in our response time.”
New Orleans has struggled with finances through the pandemic. Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, many festivals and conventions that draw thousands of tourists throughout the year were cancelled. Businesses were also forced to close.
