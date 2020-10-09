NOPD searching for man missing after scaling levee wall

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a man reported missing after scaling a levee wall Wednesday.
Police are searching for 24-year-old Jaquain Paul.
According to Paul’s girlfriend, she picked him up from the 4100 block of North Carrollton Avenue on October 7. When they arrived at the intersection of Paris Avenue and Lakeshore Drive, Paul got out of the vehicle and scaled the levee wall. He has not been seen or heard from since.
If anyone has any information about the where abouts of Jaquain Paul, they are asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030.
