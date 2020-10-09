Overtime Podcast #182 - Black & Gold Preview, Week 5

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Chris Hagan and Sean Fazende look ahead to a Saints-Chargers matchup that has featured plenty of distractions, lots of injuries and a variety of key matchups.
Hagan on rookie quarterback Justin Herbert:
“He knows his arm and he trusts his ability to get it downfield despite the pressure. He took a couple hits and when he had hits coming, he stood strong and delivered the ball. He was pretty fearless back there against Tampa Bay and he kind of got into a rhythm and I think Tampa Bay has an excellent defense, at least their front seven but all over the field, he was able to really work the ball against them.”
Fazende on ongoing issues defending against tight ends:
“You’ve probably reached the point now where if another tight end goes off, it’s probably going to require some personnel shifts, that’s just what it’s going to have to end up being. You just cannot be that vulnerable to one position on the field.”
