STPSO: Folsom couple arrested after stealing music equipment from church

FOLSOM, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects in connection with burglarizing a small church, located on Hay Hollow Road near Folsom.
34-year-old Coty Rainey and 33-year-old Krystal Shepard-Pierre were identified through video footage from another burglary that occurred near the parish line in Tangipahoa Parish and evidence from the Folsom burglary.
Police were notified of the burglary on October 4 after the paster notified STPSO that someone had stolen music equipment from the church.
Rainey sold the stolen items to a local pawn shop and later returned on Oct. 6 to sell more of the items before detectives were alerted. The two were taken into custody.
Rainey was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count each of simple burglary and theft under $1,000. He was also booked on one count of concept of court and two counts of surrender of bond.
Shepard-Pierre was also arrested and booked on one count of simple burglary. Bother were booked as fugitives out of Tangipahoa Parish.
“It is very sad that these two individuals saw it fit to steal from a house of worship,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “I am proud of our deputies for working to get quick arrests, clearing not only our case but also a case from a neighboring jurisdiction.”
