Terrebonne Parish seeing storm surge ahead of Hurricane Delta

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - As expected, areas of Terrebonne Parish are already seeing some flooding south of the floodgate.
It’s nothing they can’t handle. The Highway 56 floodgate is closed out of an abundance of caution because they may see several feet of storm surge from Hurricane Delta.
The Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District says they closed all 14 of their floodgates and two road gates to any traffic because they do expect the water to start creeping up which it’s already doing this morning.
On the way from the floodgate to south of the floodgate there are raised homes surrounded by water and several places where it’s beginning to creep into the roadway.
There has been a strong easterly wind all morning Friday and officials say they have taken all the necessary precautions. The mandatory evacuation is in effect for these areas south of the levee protections system and they’re just happy that it’s not worse.
