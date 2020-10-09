WATCH LIVE at 11:30 a.m.: New Orleans officials discuss Hurricane Delta preps

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Mayor Latoya Cantrell and NOHSEP Director Collin Arnold will hold a press conference to discuss preparations for Hurricane Delta.
The storm is forecasted to make landfall in Southwest Louisiana Friday but the New Orleans metro area as well as surrounding parishes are expected to see heavy rains and storm surge that could potentially cause flooding.
Currently, parking restrictions have been lifted for residents who wish to park on the neutral ground to avoid flooding. The city asks residents to not park in intersections or on the streetcar tracks.
A voluntary evacuation was also issued for all parts of New Orleans outside of the levee protection system. These areas include Venetian Isles, Irish Bayou and Lake Catherine.
