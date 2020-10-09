Week 1 of District 6-5A delivers statement games

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - District 6-5A kicked off on the Northshore with a pair of wild finishes and a statement win.
St. Paul’s needed all 60 minutes to take down the defending champions, Slidell, and did so by a final score of 35-32, thanks to two touchdowns in the final three minutes. The Wolves began their season by taking down last year’s Class 5A runner-up, Destrehan.
High-powered Ponchatoula put on another offensive show in their win over Covington. After scoring 28 in a loss to Brother Martin last week, the Green Wave did enough in their 42-34 victory against the Lions.
Northshore was riding high coming off their week one win over recent-powerhouse Lakeshore but Mandeville tamed the Panthers with to the tune of a 54-0 win.
