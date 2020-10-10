Destrehan wins River Parish battle over St. James

Destrehan captures their first win of 2020. (Source: Destrehan)
By Garland Gillen | October 10, 2020 at 10:21 AM CDT - Updated October 10 at 10:39 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Destrehan got a little payback, and Marcus Scott registered his first win as a head coach with the Wildcats, so all in all it was a banner night.

Last season, St. James won this matchup, 34-27. This time around, Destrehan won a defensive slugfest, 21-2.

St. James (1-1) scored the first points on an errant snap for a safety, but Destrehan would score 21 unanswered after that.

Destrehan three scores were a: Jai Eugene, Jr. TD pass to Daniel Blood, Tyler Morton scored on a punt return, and a Shane Lee TD run.

