Destrehan wins River Parish battle over St. James

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Destrehan got a little payback, and Marcus Scott registered his first win as a head coach with the Wildcats, so all in all it was a banner night.
Last season, St. James won this matchup, 34-27. This time around, Destrehan won a defensive slugfest, 21-2.
St. James (1-1) scored the first points on an errant snap for a safety, but Destrehan would score 21 unanswered after that.
Destrehan three scores were a: Jai Eugene, Jr. TD pass to Daniel Blood, Tyler Morton scored on a punt return, and a Shane Lee TD run.
