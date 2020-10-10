Former New Orleans School Board member Phyllis Landrieu dies at 86

Former New Orleans School Board member Phyllis Landrieu died at 86, according to a post by Gov. John Bel Edwards. (Source: Health & Education Alliance of Louisiana)
By Kendra Smith-Parks | October 10, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT - Updated October 10 at 8:52 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Former New Orleans School Board member Phyllis Landrieu died at 86, according to a post by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Governor Edwards posted on Facebook that Phyllis Landrieu has died. He posted how she was a long time member of the Orleans Parish School Board and a strong believer in public education.

He says she’ll always be remembered for her passion and commitment to the children of New Orleans and added that he and the first lady will be praying for their family.

See below for the full statement:

Mayor LaToya Cantrell also posted a statement on Facebook:

