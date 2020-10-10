Gov. Edwards to visit areas impacted by Delta, hold news conference at 3 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards will be touring areas impacted by Hurricane Delta on Saturday, Oct. 10.
Gov. Edwards will then briefly speak with the media about the state’s response to Hurricane Delta.
Afterwards, the Governor and other cabinet members will travel to the impacted areas and join local officials and lawmakers to survey the damage.
Gov. Edwards will then hold a news conference at 3 p.m. after surveying the damage caused by Delta.
