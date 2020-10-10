Hundreds of thousands without power as Delta moves across La.

Hurricane Delta leaves thousands without power - Lee Sabatini, Entergy Louisiana
By Nicole Mumphrey | October 10, 2020 at 6:57 AM CDT - Updated October 10 at 7:11 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WVUE) -Hurricane Delta roared ashore Friday evening leaving hundreds of thousands of people in the dark.

Delta is now a tropical storm moving well inland across Louisiana.

Winds have decreased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is forecast, and Delta is expected to become a tropical depression later Saturday.

As of Friday night, 41,000 Cleco customers are without power.

Once conditions are safe, damage assessments will begin by land and air, and crews will begin restoring power.

Below are Cleco customer outages by parish as of 7 p.m. Friday.

Acadia: 3,269

Allen: 5,435

Avoyelles: 1,206

Beauregard: 3,804

Calcasieu: 114

Evangeline: 4,202

Grant: 510

Iberia: 11,879

Jefferson Davis: 39

Rapides: 5,680

Red River: 5

St. Landry: 1,045

St. Martin: 514

St. Mary: 2,028

St. Tammany: 72

Vermilion: 9

Vernon: 1,553

Entergy Louisiana reports approximately 300,000 customers without power as of 6 a.m. Saturday.

VIEW ENTERGY OUTAGE MAP

The largest concentration of outages are in Tangipahoa, Lafayette, East Baton Rouge, Jefferson Davis, Ouachita, and Calcasieu Parishes.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Click Here to report a typo.