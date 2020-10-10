Hundreds of thousands without power as Delta moves across La.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WVUE) -Hurricane Delta roared ashore Friday evening leaving hundreds of thousands of people in the dark.
Delta is now a tropical storm moving well inland across Louisiana.
Winds have decreased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is forecast, and Delta is expected to become a tropical depression later Saturday.
As of Friday night, 41,000 Cleco customers are without power.
Once conditions are safe, damage assessments will begin by land and air, and crews will begin restoring power.
Below are Cleco customer outages by parish as of 7 p.m. Friday.
Acadia: 3,269
Allen: 5,435
Avoyelles: 1,206
Beauregard: 3,804
Calcasieu: 114
Evangeline: 4,202
Grant: 510
Iberia: 11,879
Jefferson Davis: 39
Rapides: 5,680
Red River: 5
St. Landry: 1,045
St. Martin: 514
St. Mary: 2,028
St. Tammany: 72
Vermilion: 9
Vernon: 1,553
Entergy Louisiana reports approximately 300,000 customers without power as of 6 a.m. Saturday.
The largest concentration of outages are in Tangipahoa, Lafayette, East Baton Rouge, Jefferson Davis, Ouachita, and Calcasieu Parishes.
