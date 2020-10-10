Nicondra: Delta moving on. Sunny, hot and humid to finish the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Most of Saturday turned into a beautiful day once the winds and rain from Delta had pushed off to the north and east. The tropical feel will stick around for a few days with overnight lows in the 70s and upper 60s and daytime highs bouncing back up into the mid to upper 80s. It will also stay muggy.
Tuesday the first week front should make it through to take down the humidity a bit and a stronger front on Thursday gets us back to a real fall feel. Rain chances stay near 0 through the week.
