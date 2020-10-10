No. 16 LSU, Missouri’s third-straight ranked opponent, will enjoy picture-perfect weather for the game

“I think, overall, the decision to move to the SEC has certainly been a positive for Mizzou but (there are) a couple things you lose. One - you lose some of those rivalries that we have had up here for decades with teams like Kansas, especially, but even like your Kansas States, your Iowa States, teams like that. And another one of the disadvantages - you don’t get to see teams every year and even if you’re a typical football player who’s here for four years, you never see some teams in your own conference at all,” he explained.