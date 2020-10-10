NOPD: One man dead after Hollygrove shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Hollygrove.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of Colapissa Street early Saturday. NOPD officers initially responded to a call of aggravated battery by shooting. After arrival, police found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to NOPD.
No further information is immediately available.
