Zack: A quiet but warm weather pattern returns

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Delta continues to weaken and this latest land falling storm in Louisiana will be a thing of the past relatively soon as thankfully our weather pattern goes quiet.
A cloudy and breeze day is in store to start the weekend as wrap around moisture gets pulled across the area in association with Delta departing to the north. I do believe we start to get some sun at times throughout the day today with that breeze remaining quite brisk. A wind advisory is in effect through the early afternoon for wind gusts possibly as high as 35 mph. Highs today will climb into the lower 80s once the clouds break.
Those coastal locations seeing flooding during the high tide cycle this morning will see those water levels come down by this afternoon once we move into low tide. Tides will revert back to normal over the coming days.
Looking ahead to the second half of the weekend going into next week, sunshine will rule the forecast. Now it won’t be a nice, October sun as the heat will also be in full effect. Highs for Sunday could be in the upper 80s with a 90 on the board possibly by Monday. A dry front looks to bring us lower humidity by midweek followed by an even stronger front going into next weekend.
