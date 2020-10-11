The Extra Point: Another fantasy football crisis

Not that there are a ton of better options out there at tight end, but just in case you were on the fence about starting Henry, I’m here to let you know that he’s due for a big day against the Saints. They’ve been among the most generous against the position, giving up touchdowns to tight ends in each of their first four games. I expect the game plan to be to take away Keenan Allen as much as possible, which means Henry could get a lot of targets his way instead.