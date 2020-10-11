The Extra Point: Another fantasy football crisis

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
Another week. Another round of positive COVID-19 test results altering the schedule. This week, it’s the Patriots and Broncos match-up, that was already going to be played a day late on Monday, being pushed back to next Sunday instead, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Where does that leave you as a fantasy football owner? Hopefully, it doesn’t decimate your roster a whole lot. After all, there aren’t a whole lot of start-worthy players on either roster, especially with both starting quarterbacks dealing with injury / COVID-19.
Still, I’m here to help with who to start, sit, add and drop to set you up for success this week and for weeks to come.
ADD:
WR Tee Higgins, Bengals
The match-up against the Ravens this week is a tough one, but at the same time, that could work in favor of the passing game. I expect Cincinnati to be playing from behind for most of the game and going to the air more than usual. But most important is the targets that Higgins should get from now on. A.J. Green is a bust. Higgins is the future. He and quarterback Joe Burrow’s chemistry should only grow from here.
WR Justin Jefferson, Vikings
He’s another rookie that’s been blessed with a great situation. The Vikings' passing game is by no means the best in the league, but it’s good enough to feed two receivers. And their defense is bad enough to keep them throwing the ball. Jefferson is hitting his stride already and has the trust of quarterback Kirk Cousins. With Adam Thielen still drawing the better cornerback in coverage at times, that allows Jefferson more favorable match-ups.
WR Emmanuel Sanders, Saints
Sanders and Drew Brees seem to have finally found their rhythm together. Even when Michael Thomas returns, I think Sanders has plenty of fantasy value. Thomas will take a few targets away, but Sanders will have favorable match-ups with coverage slanted toward Thomas.
QB Justin Herbert, Chargers
The rookie QB has started a lot faster than I thought, and already has a great connection with WR Keenan Allen. Herbert has been rather fearless as well, not afraid to let the ball fly down field and trust his receivers. In this offense-friendly NFL, he’s got a chance to do solid numbers most weeks. He’s a solid streaming option.
DROP:
WR A.J. Green, Bengals
See above. Green didn’t do anything with all the targets he got during the first three weeks. His catch rate was extremely low. Maybe that’s on Burrow. Maybe it’s on Green. Either way, he’s a huge risk to start with so many better receiving options you could have on your roster.
WR T.Y. Hilton, Colts
Long gone are the days of Andrew Luck extending plays and throwing strikes down field to Hilton. I miss that “TY” touchdown celebration too. Hilton just hasn’t been in sync with Philip Rivers, and the upside, which isn’t much, is not worth the risk of starting him.
WR Brandin Cooks, Texans
Maybe things change now that Bill O’Brien is out of the building, but Cooks' better days could be behind him. Will Fuller V is the top option in Houston, and everywhere else is just guess work.
START:
RB Mike Davis, Panthers
This is a no-brainer, but in case you need reminding, or if you play in a shallow league where he’s still available or on your bench, Davis is a must-start this week and most weeks with a high floor.
RB Kenyan Drake, Cardinals
He’s been among the most disappointing among “top tier” running backs this year, but if there’s ever a time for Drake to bounce back, it’s against the hapless New York Jets. The danger is always that Chase Edmonds cuts into his touches and Kyler Murray’s ability to run taking away from Drake’s red zone scoring potential. Still, this is not the week to bench him.
RB Raheem Mostert AND RB Jerick McKinnon, 49ers
The belief is that Mostert plays, and if so, he’s a must-start against the Dolphins. That said, McKinnon remains start-worthy as well. He’s scored in all four of San Francisco’s games and has a clearly defined role as a change of pace back even if he’s not the starter. The touches will be there, and the way the 49ers get their running backs so many touches, he’s got as much potential as Mostert.
WR Darius Slayton, Giants
You’re hard-pressed to find a defense that’s been more generous to receivers than the Cowboys. Daniel Jones has had a rough few weeks, but there will be lots of opportunity to air it out against Dallas. This game could easily be a shootout, and Slayton is the best down field target that Jones has.
TE Hunter Henry, Chargers
Not that there are a ton of better options out there at tight end, but just in case you were on the fence about starting Henry, I’m here to let you know that he’s due for a big day against the Saints. They’ve been among the most generous against the position, giving up touchdowns to tight ends in each of their first four games. I expect the game plan to be to take away Keenan Allen as much as possible, which means Henry could get a lot of targets his way instead.
SIT:
WR Jarvis Landry, Browns
Even against a Cowboys defense with a terrible secondary, Landry’s numbers were limited. His most productive play was a touchdown pass that he threw to Odell Beckham Jr. To me, Most of Landry’s struggles are due to the offense and Kevin Stefanski’s philosophy. Whenever possible, Cleveland is going to lean HEAVILY on their running backs. Against the stingiest defense in the league against the pass, Jarvis should be on your bench.
RB Joshua Kelley, Chargers
He should have been rostered for weeks after it became apparent during Week 1 that he’d get a lot of touches, but certainly now, Kelley is on a lot of radars. His touches will only grow without Austin Ekeler for the next month or so, however, this isn’t the week to put him or Justin Jackson in your starting lineup. For all of the Saints' issues on defense, they’ve still been outstanding against the run. There will be better weeks for Kelley.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.