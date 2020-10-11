Fiery crash kills two in Terrebonne Parish

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) -Two people were killed early Sunday morning in Houma, according to Louisiana State Police.
The cash happened around 2:30 a.m. near American Blvd.
The crash claimed the life of the driver and his passenger. Troopers are withholding their identities until notification can be made to the next of kin.
An LSP spokesman says the driver was traveling south on LA 57 in a 2018 Ram pickup truck when he entered a left curve in the roadway.
For unknown reasons, the driver ran off of the road to the right then steered back to the left. The Ram truck then ran off of the roadway to the left and struck a metal utility pole. The vehicle became engulfed in flames and both occupants suffered fatal injuries.
Speed is considered to be a factor and restraint use is unknown at this time due to the severity of the crash.
Impairment is unknown and a toxicology report is pending on the driver.
