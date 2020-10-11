Nat LaCour, union leader and former teacher, dies at age 82

"Today we lost a great friend and mentor, an iconic trade unionist and distinguished educator. Nat LaCour exemplified the best of our union. He was a true visionary with regard to the essential role of unions in helping increase the power, agency, wages and professionalism of educators. He challenged the racism that he had to confront as a Black man, educator and union leader in the South, and he was admired by friend and foe because of his grace, kindness and brilliance. All of us at the AFT are deeply saddened to learn of his passing. I was honored to serve with him on the AFT executive council and was grateful for his advice. I will remember with great fondness his indelible mark both on our union, and on this movement overall.