Nicondra: Hot and muggy start to the week, but fronts on the way

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Happy to move past Delta as far as the weather goes, but it certainly still feels like summer. Expect another muggy morning with some fog around as we kick off the work and school week. Temperatures will once again be in the low to mid 70s with dewpoints to match. The afternoon will climb up to around 90 which is pretty hot considering our long term average high is now down around 81.
Fall will get back in action soon. A weak front on Tuesday will help curb the muggies although temperatures won’t budge much. Thursday into Friday we will see the effects of a much stronger front that will get us back to the good feel air maybe even a bit of a chill as temperatures on Friday into the weekend will struggle to get out of the 60s. Rain stays away for the most part with only a slim chance with the frontal passage on Thursday, but since we will have mostly dried out by then it will be tough for showers to develop.
