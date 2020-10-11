Overtime Podcast #183 - LSU embarrassed by Missouri

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Chris Hagan and Sean Fazende make sense of LSU’s embarrassing loss at Missouri, from the historically bad start to the season for the defense, a lacking rush attack and the failure to score a game-winner on the goal line.
Hagan on the notion that Derek Stingley’s return would solve the defensive problems exposed by Mississippi State:
“Derek Stingley wasn’t going to fix all of these issues. This is on Bo Pelini and this defense because Stingley was back, even if he wasn’t 100% and they still got lit up.”
Fazende on the failure to run the ball, specifically with John Emery, Jr.:
“I am at a loss for how after what you saw against Vanderbilt, in this first drive of the game... I see Chris Curry in the backfield. Second drive of the game... I see Ty Davis-Price in the backfield. Nothing against those guys but they’re not the hot hand. Third drive of the game, you finally get to Emery who kind of gets banged up on that screen that was a little bit behind him and he got lit up. He ended up coming back in the game and then for whatever reason, they just forgot about him.”
