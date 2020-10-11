Zack: Sunshine and Summer-like heat the next few days

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - So much for October weather as we will be baking in the heat the next several days as highs soar to near 90 with dry skies prevailing.
To round out the weekend there will be no chance for rain but the heat is certainly something you will notice. Humidity levels aren’t at typical October numbers so even though highs today may top out in the upper 80s, it will feel like the 90s when you factor in that humidity.
Looking into the new work week we stick with the hot and sunny weather pattern. Things do get slightly better on Wednesday as some lower humidity will filter into the region making for a nicer feel. It will still be warm as highs remain in the middle 80s behind that weak front.
I’m eyeing the next true shot of fall air around the end of this week going into next weekend. This next front could drop temperatures quite dramatically as highs fall into the low 70s and lows dip well into the 40s and 50s. The timing of that front could bring this beautiful weather into the area just in time for all of your weekend activities next weekend. That’s your hint to get the outdoor plans in order now.
