Bruce: A Dry And Warm Start To The Week-Fall Fall Returns Late Week

Fall will get back in action soon. A weak front on Tuesday will help curb the muggies although temperatures won’t budge much. Thursday into Friday we will see the effects of a much stronger front that will get us back to the good feel air maybe even a bit of a chill as temperatures on Friday into the weekend will struggle to get out of the 60s. Rain stays away for the most part with only a slim chance with the frontal passage on Thursday, but since we will have mostly dried out by then it will be tough for showers to develop.