Cold fronts coming this week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Near record heat on Monday will be replaced with slightly cooler and less humid conditions for the middle of the week as a cold front arrives Tuesday morning. No rain is expected with the front. Highs will remain in the 80′s into Thursday.
By Friday an even stronger cold front arrives and highs will drop into the 70′s. Again no rain is expected. Overnight lows this week will be in the 50s away from the lake and 60s on the immediate south shore. By the weekend a few spots could even reach the upper 40s in the morning.
