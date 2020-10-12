Hard Rock developers sue dozens as victim’s families still mourn a year later

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - One year after the Hard Rock construction site partially collapsed, the developers of 1031 Canal filed a lawsuit against dozens of contractors, engineers, and subcontractors.
Attorneys for 1031 Canal filed the 68-page lawsuit alleging those contractors and engineers were negligent, breached contract, and broke state law.
The lawsuit comes as the families of those killed in the collapse are still mourning the loss of their loved ones. Meanwhile, families of those killed tell us they hope their loved ones will impact real change to keep something like this from happening in the future.
A year after the site of the Hard Rock Hotel collapsed the families of those killed in the rubble stand strong together in their memory.
Anthony Magrette’s body was the first one recovered from the collapse. The remains of Jose Ponce Arreola and Quinnyon Wimberly stayed inside the building for the better part of the year.
Only after crews imploded the precariously leaning cranes were, they able to recover the remains of men still inside.
“It’s been one year since we lost our brother, son and fathers,” said Frank Wimberly, Quinnyon’s brother.
Frank says he doesn’t want their deaths to be in vain or forgotten.
“A lot of things can be changed in reference to the building behaves policies and legislation. Whatever the case may be, hopefully, things can be changed in their lives their deaths and see if it can save someone else life,” Frank said.
“I don’t know why they waited so long,” “The collapse also changed the landscape of New Orleans,” said George Friedman, owner of Hotel Maison Pierre Lafitte.
Hotel owners nearby, already dealing with a pandemic, say it’s kept traffic at a minimum. They are reminded daily of the financial and human life the Hard Rock collapse has cost.
“We’re going to hope and pray we can find a way to bring people back to our city much less our hotel,” Friedman said.
With huge banners to commemorate Anthony Magrette, Jose Ponce Arreola, and Quinnyon Wimberly at the base of the hotel collapse site, Families say they’ll make sure years into the future they’re never forgotten.
“I don’t want any other family to go through or endure what we’re going through right now,” Frank said.
Crews hope to have the entire building demolished by January 2021.
