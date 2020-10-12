‘I really think that we’re beating ourselves’ - Orgeron wants to simplify defense

“I know some of you have tried to burn me on that. I get that. It ain’t no big deal. But that’s what I saw, and I told the truth. I didn’t think we played great defense last year. And I brought Bo in. I still think we can have an outstanding defense. I know there’s not a lot of great defense being played in the SEC right now. That’s no excuse. I don’t want to hear that. I want to play great defense at LSU, and we’re going to play great defense one way or another. So the things that I saw, like I always did, I told you all the truth. I thought we were pressuring the quarterback more. I thought we were flying around. I thought we were fitting the run. That’s what I saw in practice. That’s what I told you all,” said Orgeron.