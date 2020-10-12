Justin Herbert’s three TD passes give Chargers halftime lead over the Saints

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints appear not ready for primetime after one half of play against the Chargers. Secondary mistakes, a Drew Brees interception, equal New Orleans trailing, 20-10.
The Chargers found the end zone three times in the first half. Justin Herbert struck for three touchdown passes in the first two frames.
On the other sideline, Brees scored on a 1-yard touchdown run. His leap cut the Chargers lead in half, 20-10.
In the first quarter, Herbert connected with Keenan Allen for a 17-yard touchdown. Los Angeles missed the extra point, but still gave them a 6-0 advantage.
The second score, Herbert hit Mike Williams for a 4-yard touchdown. That extended their lead, 13-3.
A Brees interception, eventually led to a Herbert to Hunter Henry 3-yard touchdown, making the score, 20-3.
