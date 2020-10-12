LPSO investigating Thibodaux drive-by shooting

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thibodaux drive-by shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.
Deputies responded to the shooting at around 1 a.m. on Oct. 11 in the 400 block of Frederick Drive. Through investigation, detectives say a black Dodge Charger pulled up to another car and allegedly started to shoot inside of a vehicle, that contained a woman on the inside and a man standing outside the vehicle.
Vehicles in the area and a nearby residence were struck, but no injuries were reported, according to the report.
There have been no arrests made at this time. Updates will be reported here.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.
