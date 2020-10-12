TPD: Raceland man arrested for abusing paralyzed mother

Raceland, La. (WVUE) - 19-year-old Joseph Elzy Jr. was arrested after allegedly physically and emotionally abusing his partially paralyzed, wheelchair-bound mother, according to a report.
The Thibodaux Police Department began investigating the situation on Saturday, Oct. 10 after reports of the 60-year-old mother being physically abused.
She was allegedly abused for weeks, which was reported by her part-time home health provider.
Elzy Jr. would violently shake his mothers' wheelchair, verbally abuse her and he punched her as well, the report states.
He was arrested for cruelty of the infirmed, which is a felony. He was taken to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he remains on a $25,000 bond.
