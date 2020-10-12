Man injured in Lower Ninth Ward shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward that has left a man injured.
Police responded to a shooting just after Noon near the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Tupelo Street. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported by EMS to a local hospital where his condition is currently unknown.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
