Mandeville PD: Man arrested after domestic incident causes lockdown at nearby school

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Mandeville Police arrested a man following two domestic incidents that caused a school be placed on lockdown Monday morning.
Police say just before 3 a.m., they received a disturbance call at an apartment complex involving 35-year-old Daniel Hale Williamson and his girlfriend. When officers arrived at the scene they found Williamson’s girlfriend who told them Williamson strangled and punched her before fleeing the scene.
Just after 6 a.m., officers received another call from the same location stating Williamson returned and assaulted his girlfriend again. Williamson later fled the scene into a nearby wooded area possibly armed with a weapon.
Because of the area’s proximity to Mandeville Elementary school, the school was placed on lockdown.
Williamson was later arrested and will be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on two counts of domestic violence battery and resisting arrest.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.