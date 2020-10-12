Nicondra: Hot and muggy today, but cool fall air back by the end of the week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Temperatures will be hot again as we head through Monday. Dew points are in the 70s with highs bouncing up near 90 well above our long term averages for the middle of October. A cold front will move in on Tuesday helping to cut back on the humidity. The first front won’t make a huge dent in temperatures, but the drier air will feel a bit more tolerable.