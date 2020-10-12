Nicondra: Hot and muggy today, but cool fall air back by the end of the week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Temperatures will be hot again as we head through Monday. Dew points are in the 70s with highs bouncing up near 90 well above our long term averages for the middle of October. A cold front will move in on Tuesday helping to cut back on the humidity. The first front won’t make a huge dent in temperatures, but the drier air will feel a bit more tolerable.
Wednesday will be another warm day with highs in the middle 80s. Thursday another front approaches. Thursday’s front should be more potent with cooler air pushing in to finish the week. Highs may struggle to get into the 70s on Friday and Saturday.
