Orleans Parish students in grades 5th - 12th return to in-person learning

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Monday, Orleans Parish students from 5th through 12th grade will return to in-person classes. This comes after younger students have been able to safely return to class without a spike in COVID-19 cases.
One month ago, the City of New Orleans was still in Phase 2 when Kindergarten through 4th grade students returned to the classroom for in person learning and school and city leaders have used an abundance of caution throughout this process.
Safety measures such as masks, social distancing and hand washing stations were in place throughout the school and temperatures were also taken for students before they even stepped out of the car.
The same will now be done for those in grades 5th through 12th who are also given a hybrid option with in-person and virtual at home learning.
New Orleans' COVID-19 data continues to trend in the right direction and the city is of course now in Phase 3.1.
Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis actually had to postpone the start of classes back in September due to Hurricane Sally and he says this has certainly been a challenging year for everyone.
“We always knew that this year was going to be a fluid year and of course here in the City of New Orleans where we’re located, we also know we have to worry about hurricanes during the Summer months, so safety is always our top priority,” says Henderson.
Students arriving at school Monday morning will be greeted by faculty in face coverings, holding thermometers and hand sanitizers.
