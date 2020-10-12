Police: Inmate involved with reported break-in on Scenic Highway not connected to crash on I-10

A wreck involving a transport van from Catahoula Parish Prison, happened just before 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 12 on I-10 east near Acadian Thruway. Four vehicles were involved in total. All lanes on I-10 E were shut down at 10:30 a.m. They reopened at 11:30 a.m. Congestion had reached past LA 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish.