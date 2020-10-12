Police: Inmate involved with reported break-in on Scenic Highway not connected to crash on I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to two separate incidents involving inmates about the same time on the morning of Monday, Oct. 12.
A wreck involving a transport van from Catahoula Parish Prison, happened just before 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 12 on I-10 east near Acadian Thruway. Four vehicles were involved in total. All lanes on I-10 E were shut down at 10:30 a.m. They reopened at 11:30 a.m. Congestion had reached past LA 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Sources say only minor injuries were sustained.
At the same time as the crash, an inmate that was being transported in a different transport van escaped from at a gas station on Scenic Highway near Blount Road.
Baton Rouge police apprehended the inmate, Quinton Hall, who reportedly broke into a home near Scenic Hwy. Hall also reportedly stole some of the homeowner’s clothes and put them on before leaving the house.
The homeowner says the inmate busted out some windows to get inside. The homeowner, startled, ran outside as officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) were arriving on scene.
According to BRPD, Hall escaped from a separate transport van not linked to the crash on I-10 from this morning but did occur around the same time that the accident happened.
Officials state the inmate was booked into East Baton Rouge Prison on two counts of simple burglary, one count of simple arson and as a fugitive from Mississippi for armed robbery.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.