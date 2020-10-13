Amy Coney Barrett fields questions during confirmation hearing; pro-life, pro-choice forces react

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Locals on both sides of the abortion rights issue are closely watching the confirmation hearings for U.S. Supreme Court nominee and Louisiana native Amy Coney Barrett. Pro-life forces want Roe v. Wade to be overturned by the high court and pro-choice advocates fear Barrett will vote to do so if she joins the court.
Michelle Erenberg is the Executive Director of Lift Louisiana.
“There’s no question that her appointment to the high court would severely threaten reproductive rights and civil rights and we know this because she has been an outspoken opponent of abortion rights and the Affordable Care Act including the contraceptive benefit included in the Affordable Care Act,” said Erenberg.
Angie Thomas is with Louisiana Right-to-Life, a pro-life group. Thomas said they are hoping Barrett is confirmed to the highest court in the U.S.
“Yes, that she’s a woman of faith and yes, we would love to see her be on the court and of course, in general, we would love to see Roe v. Wade overturned,” said Thomas.
Barrett clerked for the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, a conservative, and has publicly stated that she shares his originalist view in interpreting the U.S. constitution which Thomas applauds.
“As an originalist, she’s looking at the words of the text and she’s looking at the original meaning of the text and I think scholars on both sides would look at Roe v. Wade and see that, that is, you know, the word abortion is certainly not in the constitution and that it does not have a strong legal basis within the constitution,” said Thomas.
During day two of the confirmation hearings for Barrett in the U.S. Senate, both Democrats and Republicans asked Barrett about some cases that may come before the court.
“Do you agree with Justice Scalia’s view that Roe can and should be overturned by the Supreme Court?” asked Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat representing California in the Senate.
Barrett answered, “I know one reason why it would be comforting to you to have an answer, but I can’t express views or cases or pre-commit to approaching a case any particular way.”
Sen. Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa also queried Barrett on whether she has given any assurances about how she might vote on cases.
“Have you made any promises or guarantees to anyone about how you might rule on a case or issue that might come before you, if you’re confirmed to the Supreme Court?” asked Grassley.
“I want to be very, very clear about this Senator Grassley. The answer is no. And I submitted a questionnaire to this committee in which I said, no, no one ever talked about any case with me. No one on the executive branch side of it,” replied Barrett.
FOX 8 political analyst Mike Sherman was asked if there were any surprises related to how Republicans and Democrats asked questions of Barrett.
“This has been the least surprising confirmation process. I believe it should be looked through the lens of the 2020 presidential election and really competitive Senate races around the country,” said Sherman.
Republicans say they have enough votes to confirm Barrett before the November presidential election. Democrats accuse their GOP colleagues of hypocrisy and of rushing to stack the court with conservatives before voters decide who the next president will be in less than three weeks.
Sherman said having Barrett join the court would make it solidly conservative.
“With this confirmation complete we would have a 6-3 conservative majority where Chief Justice John Roberts would no longer be a swing vote on issues that look at abortion, the Affordable Care Act, or other controversial issues that would split Democrats and Republicans,” said Sherman.
Sherman said Barrett’s past views are a good predictor of how she might vote on the Supreme Court.
“I don’t think there’s anything we’re not going to be able to predict in the early part of her Supreme Court tenure based upon her past judicial actions,” said Sherman.
Steffani Bangel, Executive Director of New Orleans Abortion Fund says while she fears Roe versus Wade could be overturned, she thinks what is most likely to happen is that the high court will further erode the law which legalized abortion across the country.
“Polling even as recently as the last couple of weeks since the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg [showed] that the majority of Americans support ROE, they want to see ROE stay and that’s why I think that we’re not going to see ROE overturned but we’re going to see it chipped away,” said Bangel.
Erenberg said Barrett’s record is one that many people find problematic.
“Her judicial record is quite alarming for those of us who are fighting for gender equality, who are fighting for healthcare and civil rights,” said Erenberg.
Barrett said in response to questions about former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act that she is not ‘hostile’ to it.
