Fall feel returns with 2 fronts this week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Today we will see the first of 2 fronts moving in. Today’s will bring down the humidity and cooler overnight lows. The next front arrive overnight Thursday and will bring even cooler temps. No rain is expected with either of the fronts. We will see lots of sun over the next several days. Highs will remain in the 80′s into Thursday.
By Friday the stronger cold front arrives and highs will drop into the 70′s. Again no rain is expected. Overnight lows this week will be in the 50s away from the lake and 60s on the immediate south shore. By the weekend a few spots could even reach the upper 40s in the morning.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.